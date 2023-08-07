Sabrina Carpenter Seemingly Addresses David Dobrik Dating Rumors

Soon after, a tweet claiming that Carpenter used the funny caption to shut down the romance rumors with Dobrik, went viral. However, other fans pointed out that she used the line "Sorry I don't date lollapalooz-ers," for the "Nonsense" outro during her set, which you can see here. Prior to their Lollapalooza outing, Carpenter and Dobrik were first linked back in February after an anonymous tipster told the popular Instagram gossip page Deuxmoi that they were hanging out in London together, according to Pop Buzz.

In more exciting news, Carpenter will be joining one of her favorite artists on tour later this month. On August 24th, Taylor Swift will be launching the international leg of her massively successful Eras Tour with Carpenter as her special guest. "Watching her is a master class in itself," Carpenter said of her new tourmate last weekend. "I mean obviously she's very good with words so I feel a lot more comfortable that I'm going into a situation with someone that I admire so much and I'm just going to, like, study."