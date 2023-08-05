Sabrina Carpenter Reveals Her Top 3 Taylor Swift Albums
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 5, 2023
Sabrina Carpenter is getting ready to join Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour. After Swift finishes up her six-night stay at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles later this week, she'll be heading to Mexico City to kick off the international dates. For those dates, Carpenter will take on the esteemed duty of opening the shows.
Ahead of the exciting gig, Carpenter was asked by Rolling Stone during Lollapalooza to name her top three Taylor Swift albums, which was very tough for such a dedicated Swiftie as Carpenter. Hilariously starting out with an expletive at the task, Carpenter went on to reveal, "Right now in this current climate... I would say 1989 is a very special one for me. I would say Midnights and probably Folklore."
Before joining @taylorswift13’s Eras Tour this month, @SabrinaAnnLynn reveals her top 3 Taylor albums (“RIGHT NOW”) to Rolling Stone ✨ pic.twitter.com/6e2dz810QY— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) August 5, 2023
Carpenter went on to add, "Although it's so hard because there are so many songs on all of the records that you're like," she said before putting on a pained face and gripping the air with her hand. "Watching her is a master class in itself," Carpenter said of her new tourmate. "I mean obviously she's very good with words so I feel a lot more comfortable that I'm going into a situation with someone that I admire so much and I'm just going to, like, study."
Earlier this week, Swift reavealed that the Eras Tour is far from over. When she and Carpenter return from the international leg, the Grammy winner will play more dates in North America in 2024. The new dates start in Miami on October 18th and conclude in Toronto on November 23rd.