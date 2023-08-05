Sabrina Carpenter Reveals Her Top 3 Taylor Swift Albums

Sabrina Carpenter is getting ready to join Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour. After Swift finishes up her six-night stay at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles later this week, she'll be heading to Mexico City to kick off the international dates. For those dates, Carpenter will take on the esteemed duty of opening the shows.

Ahead of the exciting gig, Carpenter was asked by Rolling Stone during Lollapalooza to name her top three Taylor Swift albums, which was very tough for such a dedicated Swiftie as Carpenter. Hilariously starting out with an expletive at the task, Carpenter went on to reveal, "Right now in this current climate... I would say 1989 is a very special one for me. I would say Midnights and probably Folklore."