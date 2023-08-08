V Of BTS Officially Announces Debut Solo Album 'Layover'

V is the latest BTS member to announce his debut solo album. On Tuesday, August 8th, the K-pop group's label BIGHIT Music revealed that his album Lavyover will drop on September 8th. In the press release, the label shared that the album will contain a total of 6 songs including "Rainy Days," "Blue," "Love Me Again," "Slow Dancing," and "For Us." plus some bonus tracks.

The title song will be "Slow Dancing," and is described as a "romantic soul style of the 1970" with a "free and lazy atmosphere." BIGHIT also made sure to tell fans, "We recommend that you enjoy the song in a connected flow from track 1 to track 5."