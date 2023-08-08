V Of BTS Officially Announces Debut Solo Album 'Layover'

By Rebekah Gonzalez

August 8, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

V is the latest BTS member to announce his debut solo album. On Tuesday, August 8th, the K-pop group's label BIGHIT Music revealed that his album Lavyover will drop on September 8th. In the press release, the label shared that the album will contain a total of 6 songs including "Rainy Days," "Blue," "Love Me Again," "Slow Dancing," and "For Us." plus some bonus tracks.

The title song will be "Slow Dancing," and is described as a "romantic soul style of the 1970" with a "free and lazy atmosphere." BIGHIT also made sure to tell fans, "We recommend that you enjoy the song in a connected flow from track 1 to track 5."

The press release went on to describe each track. "Love Me Again," will see V take on an R&B song with his "unique low tone." The fifth track, "For Us," which follows "Slow Dancing," is a "POP R&B song with unique lyrics and V's voice." It also serves as an epilogue song that rounds out the album, with the last track being a piano version of "Slow Dancing." V has made five different music videos for his new album but there's no word on when they'll be released.

Layover drops on September 8th!

The news of V's new album comes shortly after BTS' label confirmed that Suga has begun his military enlistment process, becoming the third band member to enlist in the South Korean military after Jin and J-Hope. BTS plans to reunite as a full group in 2025 after they complete their mandatory military service.

