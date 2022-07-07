BTS' V To Star In New Disney+ Docuseries Spin-Off

BTS' V is hitting the small screen again during the K-pop group's ongoing hiatus. According to Billboard, V will join a group of other fellow South Korean stars like rapper Peakboy, ZE:A singer Park Hyung-sik, as well as Parasite actor Choi Woo-shiki and TV star Park Seo-joon for the docuseries In the Soop: Friendcation.

The four-episode docuseries, airing on July 22nd, will follow the all-star group as they spend a couple of days hanging out in the woods. The show will air on Disney+ worldwide after first airing on Disney+Korea, known as Hotstar. This won't be V's first time on the show. BTS has previously filmed 2 seasons of In the Soop, which the new series was spun from, in which they cooked dinners, played video games, and showed off their good sense of humor.