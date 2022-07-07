BTS' V To Star In New Disney+ Docuseries Spin-Off
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 7, 2022
BTS' V is hitting the small screen again during the K-pop group's ongoing hiatus. According to Billboard, V will join a group of other fellow South Korean stars like rapper Peakboy, ZE:A singer Park Hyung-sik, as well as Parasite actor Choi Woo-shiki and TV star Park Seo-joon for the docuseries In the Soop: Friendcation.
The four-episode docuseries, airing on July 22nd, will follow the all-star group as they spend a couple of days hanging out in the woods. The show will air on Disney+ worldwide after first airing on Disney+Korea, known as Hotstar. This won't be V's first time on the show. BTS has previously filmed 2 seasons of In the Soop, which the new series was spun from, in which they cooked dinners, played video games, and showed off their good sense of humor.
#IN_THE_SOOP : Friendcation Official Poster 1— IN THE SOOP Official (@INTHESOOP_TV) July 6, 2022
✔️Premieres July 22
➡️JTBC : 7/22(금) 밤 9시 첫 방송 (KST)
➡️Disney+ : 7/22(금) 밤 11시 공개 (KST)
✔️Cast : 박서준, 픽보이, 최우식, 박형식, 뷔
✔️New episodes on Disney+ every Friday at 11PM (KST)#인더숲 #우정여행 pic.twitter.com/EJizlIFmNC
After announcing they would be taking a break from releasing music as a group, BTS members have spent the last month announcing and embarking on solo endeavors. In addition to V appearing on In the Soop, J-Hope is prepping to release his debut solo album Jack in The Box, Jungkook is fresh off of dropping his collaboration with Charlie Puth, and Suga has also started talking about his debut solo album.
While the industry is mainly referring the group's break as a hiatus, their label issued a follow-up statement clarifying that the band is very much intact and will continue to work on projects as BTS while prioritizing their solo careers.