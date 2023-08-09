Alice Cooper Shares Electric New Single Ahead Of Album Release
By Logan DeLoye
August 9, 2023
Alice Cooper is back with another electric single ahead of his forthcoming album, Road, set to be released later this month. The artist took to Instagram to share a snippet of his latest track "Welcome To The Show" with fans and followers, citing lyrics from the single in the caption as he continues to set the tone for the highly anticipated release.
In June, Cooper released "I'm Alice" standing out as the first single release from the album, and certainly not the last. The following month, the "School's Out" artist released another single titled, "White Line Frankenstein," keeping with the "road" theme of the album.
The inspiration for the album came from time spent with his band. Cooper told Kerrang that his songs were being reviewed as mere performances, not as works of art built on the road with his band as they travelled from place to place.
“In the past, the show got reviewed before the music did. We had hit Number One albums, but it was always about what we did onstage. For Road, I wanted the band to be involved in the foundation of all the songs. I only see these guys when we’re on the road. So, I wanted them to be as tight as they are for the show but on all new material. That’s what we did for this record. When you have a band this good, I believe in showing it off.”
Fans can look forward to the release of Road on August 25th, 2023!