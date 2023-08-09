Alice Cooper Shares Electric New Single Ahead Of Album Release

Alice Cooper is back with another electric single ahead of his forthcoming album, Road, set to be released later this month. The artist took to Instagram to share a snippet of his latest track "Welcome To The Show" with fans and followers, citing lyrics from the single in the caption as he continues to set the tone for the highly anticipated release.

In June, Cooper released "I'm Alice" standing out as the first single release from the album, and certainly not the last. The following month, the "School's Out" artist released another single titled, "White Line Frankenstein," keeping with the "road" theme of the album.