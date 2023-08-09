Ariana Grande Teases Special Surprise For 10th Anniversary Of Debut Album

Your's Truly was Grande's debut studio album and her introduction to the world as a talented vocalist and recording artist. The album also featured her breakout hit "The Way" featuring the late rapper and Grande's then-boyfriend Mac Miller.

"I felt like the album in a whole, seems like a love letter... or like a little story that was written over the course of three years," Grande said about naming the album at the time. "A lot happened and each song is very near and dear to my heart. It felt very personal. It felt like I was giving up a little piece of my heart to my fans and to the world and so I wanted to sign it like a love letter."

Your's Truly turns 10 on September 3rd, so be on the lookout for a live performance from Grande to celebrate.