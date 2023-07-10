Georgia has plenty of hidden gem destinations and attractions waiting to welcome visitors to a spot away from crowded, tourist-heavy areas, but one spot was recognized as being the best in the state.

Reader's Digest searched around the U.S. to find the best hidden gems and under-the-radar destinations that are begging to be explored, compiling a list of the must-visit spot in each state. According to the site: "These hidden gems around the country show a little part of each state's history and are sure to make a memorable experience."

So what is Georgia's best hidden gem?

Tallulah Gorge State Park

Located in Tallulah Falls, a northeastern town along the South Carolina border, this state park is a wonderland for anyone who loves to explore the outdoors and experience breathtaking scenery. One area of the park was even named one of the best swimming holes in the country. Here's what the site had to say:

"Tallulah Gorge State Park has a trail overlooking three waterfalls and outcrops known as Lion Rock and Lover's Leap. The park is also a great stop to add to your road trip."

Check out the full list at Reader's Digest to see more of the best hidden gems around the country.