Michigan Restaurant Named Best Place To Eat In The Entire State

Is it time to eat yet?

Why enjoy an average meal when you can enjoy the best meal in your life? That is the question. Restaurants cover much of the country. Dinners, cafés, and eateries saturated throughout cities and towns give hungry humans so many dining options to choose from. Since there is such an abundance of choices for patrons to pick from, we've narrowed it down for you by finding a resource that detailed the best restaurant in the entire state.

DISCLAIMER: You will be substantially hungrier after reading the rest of this article.

According to a list compiled by Sherman's Travel, the best place to eat in all of Michigan is Marrow located in Detroit. This one-of-a-kind establishment serves up delicious locally sourced meats among other customer favorites.

Here's what Sherman's Travel had to say about the best restaurant in Michigan:

"Marrow, Detroit’s first neighborhood hybrid butcher shop and restaurant, dishes out locally sourced meat and other ingredients in a five-course prix-fixe menu. The two-time James Beard award-nominated restaurant works directly with local farmers and producers, ensuring that diners enjoy quality meat from reputable sources. To minimize waste, the staff breaks down every single piece of meat in-house so all parts can be used."

For a continued list of the best places to eat across the country visit shermanstravel.com.