Miley Cyrus Teases New Single By Referencing Her Past Hits

Miley Cyrus may have just shared a new album in the spring but she's already back with new music! Staying true to the name of the album, Endless Summer Vacation, Miley is apparently prolonging the summer and her latest era with a new single.

On Monday, August 14th, fans noticed that new posters of Miley have been popping up around the Los Angeles area. The new posters feature a black and white photo of Miley posing and includes different lyrics from her past hits. A few examples: "I hopped off the plane at LAX" from her song "Party in the USA," and "I came in like a wrecking ball," from "Wrecking Ball." The posters also feature a new line which is presumably from the forthcoming single. "I say I used to be young," the new lyric reads.