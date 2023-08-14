Miley Cyrus Teases New Single By Referencing Her Past Hits
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 14, 2023
Miley Cyrus may have just shared a new album in the spring but she's already back with new music! Staying true to the name of the album, Endless Summer Vacation, Miley is apparently prolonging the summer and her latest era with a new single.
On Monday, August 14th, fans noticed that new posters of Miley have been popping up around the Los Angeles area. The new posters feature a black and white photo of Miley posing and includes different lyrics from her past hits. A few examples: "I hopped off the plane at LAX" from her song "Party in the USA," and "I came in like a wrecking ball," from "Wrecking Ball." The posters also feature a new line which is presumably from the forthcoming single. "I say I used to be young," the new lyric reads.
Miley Cyrus teases new single ‘Used To Be Young’ with lyric posters referencing her past hits. pic.twitter.com/vNeyAfgdPV— Pop Base (@PopBase) August 14, 2023
🚨 | NEW MILEY CYRUS POSTER SPOTTED 👀 pic.twitter.com/TNa6thJhi7— Miley Edition (@MileyEdition) August 14, 2023
According to the popular Twitter account Pop Base, the posters are to promote Cyrus' new single called "Used To Be Young." Miley has yet to acknowledge the posters but we'll hopefully hear from her soon and get an official release date. The new single comes after Miley opened up about how she'll prioritize her music career in the foreseeable future.
After making some surprising comments about not wanting to tour anytime soon during a British Vogue interview, Miley addressed her adoring fans: "Performing for YOU has been some of the best days of my life and we will continue this journey together as we have for the last almost two decades. This has nothing to do with a lack of appreciation for the fans & everything to do with I simply don't want to get ready in a locker room. Which is the reality of life on the road."