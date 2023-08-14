Millie Bobby Brown Reveals How She Feels About 'Stranger Things' Ending

Millie Bobby Brown is ready to move from Stranger Things. During a recent interview with Women's Wear Daily, the actress, who made a name for herself as Eleven on the hit Netflix show, discussed how she feels heading to the show's final season.

“I think I’m ready. It’s been such a huge factor in part of my life, but it’s like graduating high school, it's like senior year," she told the outlet. "You’re ready to go and blossom and flourish and you’re grateful for the time you’ve had, but it’s time to create your own message and live your own life.”

The fifth and final season of the beloved sci-fi show is expected to drop on Netflix sometime in the Spring or Summer of 2025 at the earliest per What's On Netflix. Furthermore, Millie's costar Finn Wolfhard teased fans during an interview with GQ by saying that he would be 22 years old when the fifth season gets released. The fourth season of Stranger Things premiered last summer to much fanfare and even prompted a massive mainstream revival for alt-pop legend Kate Bush. It even managed to set a record for viewership with a whopping 335.01 million hours viewed during its premiere week (May 30 to June 5, 2022). That record was later broken by Netlix's Wednesday starring Jenna Ortega.

In other Millie Bobby Brown news, she confirmed her engagement to her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi back in April. Elsewhere in the WWD interview, the actress said she plans on keeping their wedding plans private. “I think probably drawing the curtains, just because there are only so many moments in life that you get only once. And to have everyone’s opinions and eyes looking at that just feels unnatural to me,” she said. “So I feel it’s important to keep those things, those small precious moments in life, really close to your chest. I can say that the planning is going — it’s so fun and it’s such an exciting time in my life.”