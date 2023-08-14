New Guns N' Roses Single Accidentally Leaked By Bar Jukebox

Guns N' Roses planned to share a new single with fans on August 11th, but the highly-anticipated release ended up getting pushed back...or so the band thought. According to Consequence of Sound, "Perhaps" was accidentally leaked through digital jukeboxes located inside various bars "across the United States and beyond" last weekend.

Bar patrons dining at restaurants with TouchTunes jukeboxes were able to select the song from a menu of Guns N' Roses' hits, and listen to the entire single. These individuals were even able to see the exclusive cover art for the unreleased track. A few listeners recorded audio of the single and shared it online, but these recordings have since been removed by Universal Music.

Consequence of Sound mentioned that the band were so close to releasing "Perhaps" that pre-save information had already been posted on various music streaming services pending the August 11th release. That information was taken down when the band decided to push back the release date of the single, but apparently, TouchTunes were late to receive the memo in time to remove it from their digital jukeboxes.

"Perhaps" is believed to be another unreleased cut from the band's late 2000s "Chinese Democracy-era" in reference to an album released in 2008 with a plethora of tracks that were slated for release, but never make it to airwaves. GNR fans can look forward to the pending release of "Perhaps," and the band's next tour date in East Rutherford, New Jersey on August 15th!