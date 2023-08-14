Selena Gomez Teases New Music With Cryptic Website & Phone Number

By Rebekah Gonzalez

August 14, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Fans are convinced that Selena Gomez is finally dropping her long-awaited new music. Over the weekend, the singer launched a cryptic website called "Single Soon?" There also happens to be posters popping up with tear-offs that feature a number. Fans who have called the numbers shared videos of what sounds like Selena's little sister Gracie sending her a supportive message.

"Hi. Love you sissy... Never worry about boyfriends at all," Gracie says in the message for a drum beat starts to play before cutting off. Furthermore, several fan accounts have shared that a night called "Single Soon: Selena Gomez Night" is taking place in Los Angeles soon.

Gomez has been teasing new music since last year but has kept things vague. Most recently, she shared a photo on Instagram showing her working in the studio. "Don't worry guys, it's coming," she wrote, "Even from Paris." She also sparked collaboration rumors with former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello after sharing a photo of them hanging out together, Hopefully, the new single will be followed by a new album announcement.

Whenever Selena decides to share a new album, it will be the follow-up to 2021's Spanish-language EP Revelación, which earned Selena her first Grammy nomination for Best Latin Pop Album. In a previous interview, she gave more details about what the album will be about. "To be honest, I'm now telling stories that people don't know. People I've dated that people don't know," she said per Seventeen. "Experiences I've had that people don't know. I've created this private life that's just mine."

