Selena Gomez & Francia Raísa Confirm Friendship In New Post

The photo comes shortly after Raísa and Gomez both confirmed there was no bad blood between them. On Wednesday (July 26th), the singer/actress took to Instagram to wish her friend and kidney donor a happy 35th birthday. “Happiest of birthdays to this special human being. No matter where life takes us, I love you," Gomez wrote next to a series of throwback photos of them together.

Days later, Raísa talked to a TMZ reporter who was following her to her car. After thanking fans for all of the birthday wishes, she was asked how her relationship with Gomez is doing. "There's no beef, guys," Raísa confirmed on camera. When asked if there had been beef and the two had recently squashed it, the actress gave the reporter a polite but stern, "Bye!" and closed her car door. Gomez and Raísa were reported to have had a falling out last November after the former said that Taylor Swift was her "only friend in the industry" in her tell-all documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me. Raísa responded to the comment by commenting on a social media post with the quote with "Interesting" and apparently unfollowed Gomez on social media.