WATCH: Ed Sheeran Performs 'Lego House' While Working At Lego Store

Ed Sheeran got extra meta during a "side quest" over the weekend, singing one of his first hit songs while working at the Mall of America.

The "Shape of You" singer surprised fans at America's biggest mall by working a shift as a "brick specialist" at the Lego store on Saturday (August 14), per People. However, the fun didn't stop there. Not only did he assist customers shopping for the iconic building blocks, all while decked out in a bright yellow apron and name tag reading "Ed," but he also gave an acoustic performance of "Lego House," one of his first singles off his debut album +, to fans who had gathered in the mall.

He shared a video from his "shift" on Instagram, posing with shocked young fans, moving lego box sets around and even autographing a few boxes.

"Went to Mall of America today to work in the LEGO store / hand out LEGO sets and sing Lego house. LEGO!!!!" he captioned the video, seen below.