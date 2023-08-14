WATCH: Ed Sheeran Performs 'Lego House' While Working At Lego Store
By Sarah Tate
August 14, 2023
Ed Sheeran got extra meta during a "side quest" over the weekend, singing one of his first hit songs while working at the Mall of America.
The "Shape of You" singer surprised fans at America's biggest mall by working a shift as a "brick specialist" at the Lego store on Saturday (August 14), per People. However, the fun didn't stop there. Not only did he assist customers shopping for the iconic building blocks, all while decked out in a bright yellow apron and name tag reading "Ed," but he also gave an acoustic performance of "Lego House," one of his first singles off his debut album +, to fans who had gathered in the mall.
He shared a video from his "shift" on Instagram, posing with shocked young fans, moving lego box sets around and even autographing a few boxes.
"Went to Mall of America today to work in the LEGO store / hand out LEGO sets and sing Lego house. LEGO!!!!" he captioned the video, seen below.
Fans couldn't get enough of the random bit of fun, with one joking in the comments, "I love when famous people do side quest" while another praised Sheeran's dedication to his fans by writing, "He is a great man. Get up close and personal with fans." Even the official Lego brand jumped into the fun, paying homage to the song with the comment, "We think we love you better now."
Sheeran also shared a sneak peek at a surprise for fans attending his Minneapolis show later that day, showing off a mini Lego figure wearing an "Autumn is Coming" shirt that could possibly point to new music on the way. According to Daily Mail, the British singer-songwriter performed three new songs at the show from an upcoming record that he said were a "good playlist for autumn" and ended his set with a vague message of "Autumn is coming, I will see you soon."
Sheeran's shift at the Lego store comes weeks after he surprised fans while working at a hot dog stand in Chicago ahead of one of his Mathematics Tour shows.