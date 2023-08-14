WATCH: Foo Fighters Bring Unexpected Guest On Stage To Perform 2000s Hit

The Foo Fighters took the stage at the Outside Lands music festival in San Francisco last weekend, and brought out a special guest mid-set to sing a late 2000's favorite. According to Louder Sound, frontman Dave Grohl welcomed Michael Bublè on stage to perform 2009 hit single, "Haven't Met You Yet," and the crowd went wild. The surprise artist flew all the way from Argentina just to perform his song with the Foo Fighters at Golden Gate Park on Saturday evening.

Video footage captured by a fan shows Grohl building anticipation for the performance without actually revealing the name of the special guest. He mentioned that the guest was a Michael Bublè super fan, that "better know the song!" Suddenly, the crowd parted and a man holding an "I ♥️ Bublè" sign walked toward the stage.