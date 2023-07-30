Foo Fighters Bring Special Guest On Stage To Pay Tribute To Sinèad O’Connor

Foo Fighters brought a special guest on stage during their show at Japan’s Fuji Rock Festival on Saturday July 29th to pay tribute to the late, great Sinead O’Connor with a live cover of one of her hit singles. According to Consequence of Sound, the band brought Alanis Morissette on stage to help them perform "Mandinka," and the crowd went wild.

Video footage captured by a fan shows frontman Dave Grohl welcoming Morissette on stage. "We're singing this song for a reason tonight." Morissette finished Grohl's sentence: "For a beautiful woman with high intelligence and deep empathy, way ahead of her time who is no longer with us. This is for her." Foo Fighters and Morissette delivered an electric, high energy performance of "Mandinka," as a photo of O'Conner appeared on screen behind them to conclude the track.