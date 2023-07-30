Foo Fighters Bring Special Guest On Stage To Pay Tribute To Sinèad O’Connor
By Logan DeLoye
July 30, 2023
Foo Fighters brought a special guest on stage during their show at Japan’s Fuji Rock Festival on Saturday July 29th to pay tribute to the late, great Sinead O’Connor with a live cover of one of her hit singles. According to Consequence of Sound, the band brought Alanis Morissette on stage to help them perform "Mandinka," and the crowd went wild.
Video footage captured by a fan shows frontman Dave Grohl welcoming Morissette on stage. "We're singing this song for a reason tonight." Morissette finished Grohl's sentence: "For a beautiful woman with high intelligence and deep empathy, way ahead of her time who is no longer with us. This is for her." Foo Fighters and Morissette delivered an electric, high energy performance of "Mandinka," as a photo of O'Conner appeared on screen behind them to conclude the track.
O’Connor passed away on Wednesday, July 26th. A cause of death has yet to be determined as the world mourns her passing and remembers the impact that she left on the music world. O'Conner recorded 10 studio albums throughout her career, but was perhaps most known for her cover of Prince's "Nothing Compares 2 U."
The "Learn To Fly" artists are not the only artists to have payed tribute to the late Irish singer within the last week. Artists from all genres of music including MC Lyte, Ice-T, Bun B, P!NK, Fall Out Boy, and Brandi Carlile to name a few, have either publicly shared messages about O' Conner's death, or paid tribute to her legacy with special performances.
Foo Fighters are set to take the stage in Spokane, Washington on August 4th!