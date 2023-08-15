Eli Manning Gives Hilarious Response To Peyton's New Job As UT Professor

"There is no other ambassador for our college and university like Peyton Manning, and we are proud to welcome him to the college's faculty," said Joseph Mazer, dean of the College of Communication and Information, via ESPN. "Peyton is a true Volunteer, and I look forward to our students gaining invaluable knowledge from him as we continue to prepare the next generation of communication and information leaders."

Manning graduated Phi Beta Kappa from the University of Tennessee with a degree in speech communications in 1997, the same year he led the Volunteers to an SEC championship. The 47-year-old is arguably school's most recognizable ambassador, publicly expressing his support of his alma mater throughout his legendary football career, as well as his post-retirement ventures into media and entertainment.

"My time as a student in the College of Communication and Information was a foundational experience during which I learned critical skills and messaging techniques that I continue to put to use almost daily," Manning said via ESPN. "I look forward to working with the college's talented faculty, and directly with students in an effort to ensure they are well prepared for their future careers."

Peyton and Eli Manning, both retired from their NFL careers, have spent the past two NFL seasons hosting ESPN's critically acclaimed Manningcast, an alternative live broadcast of Monday Night Football that airs on ESPN2 and streams on ESPN+.