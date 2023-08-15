McDonald's Adds Delicious New Item To Sweets And Treats Menu

The wait is over.

McDonald's Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry is finally here! According to Delish, the latest McFlurry was just added to the popular restaurant chain’s Sweets and Treats menu on August 9th. This summer delight stands out as a peanut butter lovers dream, featuring McDonald's classic soft serve ice cream infused with delicious notes of peanut butter for the perfect, refreshing snack! McDonald's described it best:

"Catch a swirl of rich flavors with each creamy spoonful—the Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry is vanilla soft serve with crispy cereal mix and chocolatey peanut butter cookie pieces. Get yours from our Sweets and Treats menu!"

An allergen warning can be seen at the top of the item's description page on McDonald's' website to notify customers who may be allergic to peanuts that the product does in fact contain nuts. The new Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry is 510 calories when ordered as a regular size. The long-awaited menu item was first tested in California in 2022, and was such a hit, that the company decided to bring it back for more than a test run this time! Despite high ratings, the new McFlurry is only available for a limited time.

Interested individuals can order a Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry using McDonald's mobile app for curbside pick-up, or enter one of the many participating golden-arched establishments scattered throughout the country.