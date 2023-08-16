Ed Sheeran Responds To Rumors About Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Re-Record

Ed Sheeran has responded to rumors about Taylor Swift's next re-recorded album being Reputation. During a recent interview, the singer-songwriter revealed if he has reunited with Swift to re-record their collaboration "End Game" from the album.

“No, I haven’t. No. But 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is the next one coming out. That’s the next one,” Sheeran said per Page Six. He went on to add that he hasn't been able to catch The Eras Tour as he's on a stadium tour of his own, the Mathematics Tour. "I would love to go and see Taylor’s show, but we’re all playing on the same dates every single weekend," he said. "I think there’s a chance, next year when she’s in the UK, then I’ll be free."

During her sixth and final concert in Los Angeles last week, Swift announced the release of 1989 (Taylor's Version). “Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way to you!" she wrote on Instagram after the show. "The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th. To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!”

1989 (Taylor’s Version) drops on Friday, October 27th, around a year after she shared her 10th studio album Midnights. 1989 will be Swift's fourth re-recorded album following Fearless (Taylor’s Version) (2021), Red (Taylor’s Version) (2021), and Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) (2023).