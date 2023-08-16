Gisele's Rumored New Boyfriend Spotted Hugging Tom Brady's Daughter
By Jason Hall
August 16, 2023
Gisele Bündchen's rumored new boyfriend was spotted giving a hug to her daughter, Vivian, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Brady, in photos shared by TMZ Sports on Wednesday (August 16).
Bündchen reportedly brought Vivian to a gym in Miami to workout with Joaquim Valente amid rumors of the supermodel's potential romance with the jiu-jitsu instructor. The photos were shared hours after Brady was spotted at a London hotel with his suspected new girlfriend, supermodel Irina Shayk, nearly a year after the former couple's divorce.
Bündchen and Valente initially sparked speculation about a potential romance in November, several weeks after her divorce, when they were spotted in Costa Rica, along with Vivian and the supermodel's son, Benjamin.
Joaquim Valente Embraces Tom Brady And Gisele's Daughter At Workout https://t.co/a7roXKVPhy— TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) August 16, 2023
Bündchen had previously posed alongside Valente and his brothers Pedro and Giu during a shoot for Dust Magazine in 2021 and had shared a post calling the Valente brothers "Awesome teachers" while training in jiu-jitsu in February 2022.
Bündchen and Brady announced their divorce on October 28.
"With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce," Bündchen wrote at the time. "My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.
"The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.
"I kindly ask that our privacy be respected during this sensitive time."
Brady and Bündchen reportedly had "an ironclad prenup" prior to their marriage, which led to their quick divorce settlement last week, sources with knowledge of the situation told Page Six, on November 2.