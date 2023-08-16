Gisele's Rumored New Boyfriend Spotted Hugging Tom Brady's Daughter

Bündchen and Brady announced their divorce on October 28.

"With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce," Bündchen wrote at the time. "My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.

"The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.

"I kindly ask that our privacy be respected during this sensitive time."

Brady and Bündchen reportedly had "an ironclad prenup" prior to their marriage, which led to their quick divorce settlement last week, sources with knowledge of the situation told Page Six, on November 2.