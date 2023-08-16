New Photos Show Tom Brady-Irina Shayk Relationship Might Be Heating Up

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and supermodel Irina Shayk were reportedly "holed up" inside a London hotel for two days amid speculation of their growing relationship, Daily Mail reports.

Brady, 46, and Shayk, 37, were spotted at the Twenty Two hotel from Sunday (August 13) to Tuesday (August 15), with both reportedly checking out from separate entrances within five minutes apart each other. Both the quarterback and supermodel were photographed as they left the hotel, with Shayk appearing to have a conversation on her cell phone and presumably looking out for a vehicle.

On Monday (August 14), Page Six reported that Shayk "narrowed her inner circle" of friends to prohibit information from being leaked to the public.

“She’s afraid any weird rumors might scare him off,” a source said.

“She really wants this to work,” the source added. “Brady is her white whale. He’s an all-American nice guy.”

Brady was spotted picking up Shayk from the Hotel Bel-Air on July 21 and the model was suspected to have stayed at his Los Angeles home overnight as the two finally emerged at 9:30 a.m. the following day, the New York Post reported. Shayk was also reported to be wearing the same outfit when she was dropped off by Brady the following morning.