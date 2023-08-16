New Photos Show Tom Brady-Irina Shayk Relationship Might Be Heating Up
By Jason Hall
August 16, 2023
Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and supermodel Irina Shayk were reportedly "holed up" inside a London hotel for two days amid speculation of their growing relationship, Daily Mail reports.
Brady, 46, and Shayk, 37, were spotted at the Twenty Two hotel from Sunday (August 13) to Tuesday (August 15), with both reportedly checking out from separate entrances within five minutes apart each other. Both the quarterback and supermodel were photographed as they left the hotel, with Shayk appearing to have a conversation on her cell phone and presumably looking out for a vehicle.
On Monday (August 14), Page Six reported that Shayk "narrowed her inner circle" of friends to prohibit information from being leaked to the public.
“She’s afraid any weird rumors might scare him off,” a source said.
“She really wants this to work,” the source added. “Brady is her white whale. He’s an all-American nice guy.”
Brady was spotted picking up Shayk from the Hotel Bel-Air on July 21 and the model was suspected to have stayed at his Los Angeles home overnight as the two finally emerged at 9:30 a.m. the following day, the New York Post reported. Shayk was also reported to be wearing the same outfit when she was dropped off by Brady the following morning.
Update: Tom Brady is rumored to be dating Ronaldo and Bradley Cooper's ex, Model Irina Shayk, per @TMZ pic.twitter.com/6EqV8j1VMH— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 24, 2023
The pair was seen laughing and smiling as Brady drove her in a grey Rolls Royce and Shayk appeared to be caressing his face.
In June, representatives for Shayk denied that she "threw herself" at Brady during billionaire art heir Joe Nahmad and model Madison Headrick's wedding, calling the report "totally fictional" in a response issued to Page Six. Additionally, Cheri Bowen, vice president of The Society Management, told Daily Mail that the "story is completely false" and called it "a totally malicious and fictional account of the evening."
On June 9, Page Six reported that made "a beeline" to Brady during the wedding and "scarcely let him out of her sight" during the event, which took place the previous weekend.
“She followed him around all weekend,” an insider claimed. “She was throwing herself at him.”
Sources claiming to have knowledge of the situation said Shayk's push for Brady was heavily discussed during the luxe event, but the retired quarterback reportedly told a friend he "wasn't interested" romantically, although the two are friends. Brady has been mentioned in several dating rumors since his divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen after 13 years of marriage last year.
In April, the anonymous celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi (h/t Barstool Sports' Jerry Thornton) shared a tip hinting that Brady and Witherspoon were a couple, which reps for both parties later denied. Brady was also rumored to be dating Kim Kardashian, though representatives later claimed they were "just friends."
Shayk dated soccer icon Cristiano Ronaldo from 2010-15 and Academy Award nominee Bradley Cooper from 2015-19.