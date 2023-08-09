Gisele Breaks Silence Amid Tom Brady Possibly Dating Another Supermodel

"Anyone who knows me knows I love quotes….I have two in my mind that I want to begin this next chapter with," Brady wrote. "They are profoundly meaningful to me and maybe you will like them as well!

"'The life you lead, is the lesson you teach.'

"'If I am not for myself, who will be for me? If I am not for others, what am I?'

"I’ve had them in my mind for some time, and I will continue to bring them with me on this journey of life. Thank you all for your love and support these first 45 years….I am taking these next days one at a time, focusing on being my best self for me, and others, and living a life of integrity and purpose."

Brady and Shayk were spotted together in Los Angeles and New York City recently. The suspected couple reportedly had a "private and ensconced" dinner at Sushi Azabu in Tribeca on July 28, an eyewitness told Page Six earlier this month.

“I was dining at the sushi counter, and as I was finishing my meal, Tom Brady was coming in,” the source said, adding that restaurant employees immediately escorted Brady to a “private room.”

The source said they then spotted "Irina come in, and she was taken to the exact same private room" a few minutes later.

“It was just the two of them,” the source said. “They were just in their own little world. They clearly didn’t want to be around people.”

Brady was descried as being "dressed very casually, like in a T-shirt, jeans and sneakers," while Shayk was "much more formal and elegant, like [it was] a date kind of situation."

Brady was spotted picking up Shayk from the Hotel Bel-Air on July 21 and the model was suspected to have stayed at his Los Angeles home overnight as the two finally emerged at 9:30 a.m. the following day, the New York Post reports. Shayk was also reported to be wearing the same outfit when she was dropped off by Brady the following morning.

The pair was seen laughing and smiling as Brady drove her in a grey Rolls Royce and Shayk appeared to be caressing his face.