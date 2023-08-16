Machine Gun Kelly Celebrates 'MGK Day' In Hometown Of Cleveland

Machine Gun Kelly officially made it after getting his very own holiday in his hometown last year, and he returned to the city over the weekend to once again celebrate the achievement that he said "hit different."

The Mainstream Sellout musician, whose real name is Colson Baker, traveled back to his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, for a massive party to celebrate what Mayor Justin Bibb declared in 2022 as "MGK Day" on Sunday (August 13).

MGK took to his Instagram on Tuesday (August 15) to share some photos from the day, including pics of a motorcycle caravan, a huge crowd gathering around a stage as he performed, an incredible poster of MGK mid-performance, a snap of him talking to Bibb and even a balloon tribute at the "#ThisIsCLE" sign that served as the perfect selfie backdrop."