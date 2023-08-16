Machine Gun Kelly Celebrates 'MGK Day' In Hometown Of Cleveland

By Sarah Tate

August 16, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly officially made it after getting his very own holiday in his hometown last year, and he returned to the city over the weekend to once again celebrate the achievement that he said "hit different."

The Mainstream Sellout musician, whose real name is Colson Baker, traveled back to his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, for a massive party to celebrate what Mayor Justin Bibb declared in 2022 as "MGK Day" on Sunday (August 13).

MGK took to his Instagram on Tuesday (August 15) to share some photos from the day, including pics of a motorcycle caravan, a huge crowd gathering around a stage as he performed, an incredible poster of MGK mid-performance, a snap of him talking to Bibb and even a balloon tribute at the "#ThisIsCLE" sign that served as the perfect selfie backdrop."

Machine Gun Kelly Day 2023
Photo: Getty Images North America

"lebron said 'you got your own holiday in the city' 🙏🏻 that hit different," he captioned the post.

The post was met with support from fans and friends alike, with Bibb already decreeing they should "run it back next year" while MGK's pal and collaborator Mod Sun commented, "Never seen love for the city they came from like u brother. Very special. Forever proud of u."

MGK celebrated getting his own holiday in 2022 with a heartfelt post and a "legendary" hometown show that ended with him getting a bit bloody.

Machine Gun Kelly
