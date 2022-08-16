Machine Gun Kelly Shows Off Bloody Face After Intense Hometown Show
By Sarah Tate
August 16, 2022
Machine Gun Kelly is showing off his bloody face — again — after an intense hometown concert.
MGK brought his tour to his hometown of Cleveland on Saturday (August 13), where he treated fans to a fun show at FirstEnergy Stadium, including a moment where he careened through the Cleveland Browns home field on a zip line while rapping about the city, which he also shared on Instagram. The concert came just hours after he was honored with his very own holiday.
The Mainstream Sellout artist took to his Instagram Stories late Monday (August 15) to share a video of himself laughing as blood runs down his face, saying, "Oh my god, Cleveland, that was f------ insane." He later gave fans a closer look at the damage, which seemed mostly focused on his nose; however, it's not clear what caused the injury.
Warning: Graphic content
Of course, this isn't the first time he's gotten a bit bloody on tour. While at a restaurant in New York City earlier this year after a sold-out show at Madison Square Garden, MGK suddenly smashed a glass into his face, stunning onlookers as he said, "I don't give a f---." He later explained his decision while on a late night talk show, saying, "You know when you clink a champagne glass with a fork to kind of get people's attention? Yeah, I didn't have a fork. So I just clinked it on my head."