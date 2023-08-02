Nick & Kevin Jonas Call Out Joe For Pooping His Pants On Stage
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 2, 2023
Joe Jonas doesn't think that pooping his pants during a live show was his most embarrassing onstage moment. During a recent Q&A with Vanity Fair, the Jonas Brothers asked each other questions. "What’s the most embarrassing thing that happened to me on stage?" Joe asked his bandmates, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas.
"You s–t your pants," Nick answered before Kevin added, "You did. You s–t your pants.” However, Joe informed his brothers that they were "incorrect" and he had another moment in mind. He added that once he revealed his answer, his brothers would immediately know. Joe went on to reveal that his most embarrassing moment onstage was falling "on national television."
Joe was of course talking about tripping and falling on broken glass during a performance at the 2007 American Music Awards. The three brothers walked were meant to walk through glass panels that had their band's logo after they shattered but Joe tripped on the platform and landed on his hands and knees before going on with the performance like a pro. “That was embarrassing at the time,” Joe said. “Now I don’t really care because it’s happened many times since.”
Last week, the Jonas Brothers revealed that their highly-anticipated new tour, dubbed The Tour, has added a whopping 50 new dates. The new North American dates begin in Atlanta in October and conclude in Canada in December. The Tour is set to launch on August 12th with two sold-out shows at Yankee Stadium. Earlier this summer, Kevin revealed that rehearsals had started and they were struggling to fit all of their music into a reasonable length of the show. "Five albums in one night... that's a lot of music and we are going to play it all," Kevin promised. "We are committed to doing it! We're still figuring it out so just bear with us. I left rehearsals excited but also like, "Oh my god. This show..." Currently, at its current rate, we're at 3 hours and 42 minutes. That's what we still have to work down."