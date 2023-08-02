Nick & Kevin Jonas Call Out Joe For Pooping His Pants On Stage

Joe Jonas doesn't think that pooping his pants during a live show was his most embarrassing onstage moment. During a recent Q&A with Vanity Fair, the Jonas Brothers asked each other questions. "What’s the most embarrassing thing that happened to me on stage?" Joe asked his bandmates, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas.

"You s–t your pants," Nick answered before Kevin added, "You did. You s–t your pants.” However, Joe informed his brothers that they were "incorrect" and he had another moment in mind. He added that once he revealed his answer, his brothers would immediately know. Joe went on to reveal that his most embarrassing moment onstage was falling "on national television."