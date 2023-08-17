Chiefs Superfan 'ChiefsAHolic' Stole Nearly $700,000 In Bank Heists: DOJ

The Kansas City Chiefs superfan known as 'ChiefsAHolic' is accused of stealing nearly $700,000 during a string of bank heists in four states, according to a United States Attorney's Office, Western District of Missouri press release.

Xander Michael Babudar, 29, was charged in a 19-count indictment, which replaces a federal criminal complaint that was previously charged against him in May and includes additional charges.

Babudar is accused in the following incidents, totaling $695,605, according to the DOJ:

$70,000 from Great Western Bank in Clive, Iowa, on March 2, 2022

$170,860 from First National Bank of Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska, on April 28, 2022

$303,845 from the First Class Community Credit on July 13, 2022

$125,900 from the Tennessee Credit Union in Nashville, Tennessee, on November 17, 2022

$25,000 from First Interstate Bank in Clive, Iowa, on November 30, 2022

Babudar had reportedly been on the run amid a $1 million bond after cutting off his leg monitor in March, bondsman Michael Lloyd told BroBible.com's Dov Kleiman in March. The fan was set to be arraigned on charges stemming from a bank robbery before disappearing prior to the scheduled hearing.

Babudar also ranked fifth among the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers' 'Most Wanted Fugitives List.' The superfan was booked at around 10:15 a.m. on December 16, two days before the Chiefs' road game against the Houston Texans, which he had publicly stated he planned to attend, having done so for both home and road games throughout the season.