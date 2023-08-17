You don't always have to travel to big cities to have a good time. There are plenty of small towns across America that prove that big fun can be found in smaller packages, including one low-key spot in Wisconsin.

Country Living release a list of the best small town in each state to visit that will offer travelers a "charming weekend," and the town in Wisconsin is definitely worth visiting. According to the site:

"With populations averaging 5,000 people or less, these communities offer unforgettable experiences to suit every taste, from adventurous outdoor excursions like whitewater rafting to premier antique shopping. No matter if you're planning a fun-filled family vacation, a much-needed girlfriend getaway, or a romantic couple's trip, there's something for everyone on this comprehensive list."

The best small town to visit in the Badger State is Hayward, a tiny town in northern Wisconsin with a population around 2,300. Here's what Country Living had to say:

"From unique museums like the Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame to guided forest trail rides at Spider Lake Ranch Riding Stable, Hayward is a worthy Wisconsin destination."

Check out the full list at countryliving.com to see other small towns around the country worth a visit. Another publication also recognized a separate town in Wisconsin town as one of the best small towns to visit in the entire country.