YNW Melly Requests Bond Hearing Ahead Of Double Murder Retrial

YNW Melly is charged with the killings of his two friends Anthony "YNW SakChaser" Williams and Christopher "YNW Juvy" Thomas, Jr. Prosecutors believe Melly shot both men inside a vehicle, but made it look like a drive-by shooting. They also allege that Melly recruited Henry to drop off the victims' bodies at a local hospital. The defense argued that Melly was home during the murders. Melly pleaded not guilty to the charges.



The initial trial began back in June and lasted 19 days. The jury spent two days deliberating the verdict, however, they remained deadlocked after one woman refused to admit Melly was guilty and reportedly recruited two other jurors to change their vote from guilty to not guilty. After a judge was forced to declare a mistrial, a new trial was announced and was set to occur in October. The start date for jury selection was recently moved from October 2 to October 9.



If convicted, Melly could face the death penalty.