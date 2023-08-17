YNW Melly Requests Bond Hearing Ahead Of Double Murder Retrial
By Tony M. Centeno
August 17, 2023
YNW Melly wants to receive a bond hearing ahead of his scheduled retrial for double murder charges.
According to a report NBC 6 Miami published on Wednesday, August 16, lawyers for the jailed rapper filed a motion for a hearing to determine whether or not Melly can be released from jail on bond while he waits for his second trial date. The "Mixed Personalities" artist has been locked up since February 2019. However, his co-defendant Cortlen "YNW Bortlen" Henry, who's facing the same charges, made bail in 2020 and has been able to wait for his trial date at home.
YNW Melly is charged with the killings of his two friends Anthony "YNW SakChaser" Williams and Christopher "YNW Juvy" Thomas, Jr. Prosecutors believe Melly shot both men inside a vehicle, but made it look like a drive-by shooting. They also allege that Melly recruited Henry to drop off the victims' bodies at a local hospital. The defense argued that Melly was home during the murders. Melly pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The initial trial began back in June and lasted 19 days. The jury spent two days deliberating the verdict, however, they remained deadlocked after one woman refused to admit Melly was guilty and reportedly recruited two other jurors to change their vote from guilty to not guilty. After a judge was forced to declare a mistrial, a new trial was announced and was set to occur in October. The start date for jury selection was recently moved from October 2 to October 9.
If convicted, Melly could face the death penalty.