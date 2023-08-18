Anitta Celebrates Her Brazilian Funk Roots On New Project

Anitta has shared her new project Funk Generation: A Favela Love Story. On Friday, August 18th, the singer shared the three-song EP which features her previously released single "Funk Rave," which arrived in June. Now, Anitta has completed the favela love story with two new tracks "Casi Casi" and "Used To Be."

The EP arrived with a new steamy music video for "Casi Casi." On "Used To Be," Anitta boldly declares "I used to hoe but now I ain't no more." The Brazilian star has been teasing this new project since last year, which serves as her first new music since her 2022 breakthrough album Version of Me.