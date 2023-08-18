Anitta Celebrates Her Brazilian Funk Roots On New Project
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 18, 2023
Anitta has shared her new project Funk Generation: A Favela Love Story. On Friday, August 18th, the singer shared the three-song EP which features her previously released single "Funk Rave," which arrived in June. Now, Anitta has completed the favela love story with two new tracks "Casi Casi" and "Used To Be."
The EP arrived with a new steamy music video for "Casi Casi." On "Used To Be," Anitta boldly declares "I used to hoe but now I ain't no more." The Brazilian star has been teasing this new project since last year, which serves as her first new music since her 2022 breakthrough album Version of Me.
During an interview back in January, the Grammy nominee explained, "I feel more the freedom to show my real culture and show myself, so now I’m working on an album, full funk, full my culture, so people will know, ‘Ok, so that’s her!'”
In a statement per Rolling Stone, Anitta went on to discuss the importance of bringing her Brazilian roots into her music. "All the music I’ve been making for the past year is music I’m so proud of. It’s both incredibly Brazilian and intentionally international – I made sure it sounds like me in every fiber of the music. Brazilian funk is my roots. It’s what I was born and raised doing. It’s home to me. I made this new music with the intention of showing everyone those roots, what’s most important to me, and leading with ‘Funk Rave’ does exactly that.”