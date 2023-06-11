Anitta Announces New Single 'Funk Rave'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 11, 2023
A new era from Anitta is upon us! After months of teasing, the Brazilian pop star has announced her new single "Funk Rave" is coming! While she didn't announce an official release date, she did encourage fans to pre-save the song on their streaming platform of choice. "Go pre save my new single 'Funk Rave,'" she wrote on Instagram on Sunday, June 11th.
The single will clearly be Brazillian Funk, based on the title, and due to the fact that Anitta has been very vocal about her intentions with the highly-anticipated follow-up to her 2022 break-out album (in America) Versions of Me.
At this year's Met Gala, Anitta stopped on the carpet to confirm to iHeartRadio that a new album is on the way. "Yes! My new album... [will be] Brazilian funk. Can't wait!" she said. During another interview back in January, the Grammy nominee explained, "I feel more the freedom to show my real culture and show myself, so now I’m working on an album, full funk, full my culture, so people will know, ‘Ok, so that’s her!'” American fans were first introduced to the pop star through her 2022 breakthrough album Versions of Me. “Here in America, I’m actually just starting right now,” she said. “It’s so different. It’s so hard for me to get to this other level of jumping into another market and working there. [I am] a new artist, because for me, it is a new career from zero.”
Fans can also expect a collaboration with Sam Smith at some point in Anitta's forthcoming era. During a profile last month, Smith talked about their experience working with Anitta and revealed they have a collaboration in the works. As of now, we don't have much information about the song other than the description in the profile: "A lusty duet."