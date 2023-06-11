Anitta Announces New Single 'Funk Rave'

At this year's Met Gala, Anitta stopped on the carpet to confirm to iHeartRadio that a new album is on the way. "Yes! My new album... [will be] Brazilian funk. Can't wait!" she said. During another interview back in January, the Grammy nominee explained, "I feel more the freedom to show my real culture and show myself, so now I’m working on an album, full funk, full my culture, so people will know, ‘Ok, so that’s her!'” American fans were first introduced to the pop star through her 2022 breakthrough album Versions of Me. “Here in America, I’m actually just starting right now,” she said. “It’s so different. It’s so hard for me to get to this other level of jumping into another market and working there. [I am] a new artist, because for me, it is a new career from zero.”

Fans can also expect a collaboration with Sam Smith at some point in Anitta's forthcoming era. During a profile last month, Smith talked about their experience working with Anitta and revealed they have a collaboration in the works. As of now, we don't have much information about the song other than the description in the profile: "A lusty duet."