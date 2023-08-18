Livvy Dunne's Rumored Boyfriend Confirms Relationship

Pittsburgh Pirates top pitching prospect Paul Skenes confirmed he's dating LSU gymnast and social media influencer Olivia 'Livvy' Dunne in an interview with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette published on Friday (August 18).

Skenes, 21, who also attended LSU and led the Tigers to a national championship earlier this year, said he was introduced to Dunne, 20, through his best friend, who is dating her roommate and LSU gymnastics teammate Elena Marenas. The 2023 No. 1 overall MLB Draft pick said their shared fame has brought them together.

“It’s nice, for sure,” Skenes said via the Post-Gazette. “It can be a pain in the butt sometimes, to be honest, in terms of actually going somewhere. If one of us went out in Baton Rouge [La.] by ourselves, there’s probably gonna be someone there asking for something — picture, autograph, whatever.

“It’s nice to be able to have that conversation. She does get it. I do wish she could come to a baseball game and just enjoy it. It does irk me. I don’t have any control over it. She really doesn’t either. I’m sure it’ll get better as I go up levels, but that’s something I want for her.”

Dunne recently shared photos of herself wearing a Pirates hat while in Bradenton, Florida, where Skenes is currently designated with the Single-A Bradenton Marauders and was spotted cheering in box seats and shared a video of herself in the stands during his debut appearance on social media Tuesday (August 15).