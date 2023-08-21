'Virtually All' Rainfall Records Broken In This California City

Tropical Storm Hilary has brought a record amount of rain to Southern California, with some cities receiving 8-inches of precipitation within a 48-hour period. According to KTLA, forecasters recently revealed that "virtually all" rainfall records have been broken in Los Angeles as of Monday morning (August 21st).

The National Weather Service mentioned that rainfall totals in Mount Wilson (located inside of Los Angeles County) topped 8.5 inches as of Monday morning around 7:00 a.m. Other areas with high rainfall totals include Lewis Ranch at just over 7-inches, Leona Valley Fire Station and Crystal Lake nearing 7-inches, and Cogswell Dam totaling just over 6.5 inches of rain over the last couple of days. Many residents have lost power as heavy rain and strong winds continue to plague The Golden State.

KTLA noted that Hilary is the first tropical storm to strike California in 84 years, causing dangerous traffic conditions, natural phenomenons, and immense flooding among other catastrophic events. Video footage of the storm's lasting effects depict a plethora of vehicles spinning out on the highway due to wet roadway conditions, and mudslides racing toward scared firefighters as they run for their lives.

Forecasters predict that two to four inches of rain have yet to fall across Nevada and multiple Southern California cities as Tropical Storm Hilary continues to wreak havoc on the region.