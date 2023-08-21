Miley Cyrus Reacts To Iconic 'Hannah Montana' Finale Scene

By Rebekah Gonzalez

August 21, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Miley Cyrus is continuing to promote her upcoming single "Used To Be Young" by reacting to an iconic scene from Hannah Montana. In a new video posted to social media, Miley holds an iPad and watches a scene from the finale episode of the beloved Disney Channel series in which she blows a kiss as she leaves her family's Malibu house. Since then, the scene has become a popular meme.

"So this is from the final episode of Hannah Montana," she said while pressing play on the video. "The drama!" she joked as her character blows the kiss and went on to recreate the gesture. Miley also poked fun at her vocalizations which often played in between scenes. "That's how I say goodbye to everyone now," she said before singing one of the transitions. To end the video, Miley declared, "Hannah's for kids! Miley's for grown a– men in heels!"

Miley's new single "Used To Be Young," drops on Friday, August 25th, and it's been bringing a lot of nostalgia to fans who grew up with her. It also helps that her fellow Disney alum Selena Gomez is also releasing her own single on the same day. The two stars took to social media last week to share their reactions and show support for each other.

"@selenagomez and I are both dropping our new SINGLEs SOON….. I SAY WE #USEDTOBEYOUNG," Miley wrote referencing the titles. After Miley's shout-out, Selena took to her Instagram Story to share her own reaction. "Miley Cyrus and I both have a SINGLE SOON and we are releasing on the same day. We have been friends since we USED TO BE YOUNG," she wrote underneath the same clip from Hannah Montana. "Excited for August 25th!!!"

