Miley Cyrus Reacts To Iconic 'Hannah Montana' Finale Scene

Miley Cyrus is continuing to promote her upcoming single "Used To Be Young" by reacting to an iconic scene from Hannah Montana. In a new video posted to social media, Miley holds an iPad and watches a scene from the finale episode of the beloved Disney Channel series in which she blows a kiss as she leaves her family's Malibu house. Since then, the scene has become a popular meme.

"So this is from the final episode of Hannah Montana," she said while pressing play on the video. "The drama!" she joked as her character blows the kiss and went on to recreate the gesture. Miley also poked fun at her vocalizations which often played in between scenes. "That's how I say goodbye to everyone now," she said before singing one of the transitions. To end the video, Miley declared, "Hannah's for kids! Miley's for grown a– men in heels!"