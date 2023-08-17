Miley Cyrus Announces New Single Dedicated To Her 'Loyal Fans'

Miley Cyrus has officially announced a new single! After teasing fans by putting up posters around Los Angeles that referenced her past hits, the pop star took to Instagram to announce the release of her new single called "Used To Be Young." The announcement also came with some more exciting news: Miley will be airing another Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions) the night before her single drops.

"In celebration of my new single release Endless Summer Vacation (backyard sessions) continues. Aug 24th @ 10pm EDT on ABC," Miley wrote on Instagram. "This time with a retrospective interview sharing stories about the first 30 years of my life in honor of U2BY. This song is dedicated to my loyal fans. I love YOU for loving every version of ME."