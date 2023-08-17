Miley Cyrus Announces New Single Dedicated To Her 'Loyal Fans'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 17, 2023
Miley Cyrus has officially announced a new single! After teasing fans by putting up posters around Los Angeles that referenced her past hits, the pop star took to Instagram to announce the release of her new single called "Used To Be Young." The announcement also came with some more exciting news: Miley will be airing another Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions) the night before her single drops.
"In celebration of my new single release Endless Summer Vacation (backyard sessions) continues. Aug 24th @ 10pm EDT on ABC," Miley wrote on Instagram. "This time with a retrospective interview sharing stories about the first 30 years of my life in honor of U2BY. This song is dedicated to my loyal fans. I love YOU for loving every version of ME."
"Used To Be Young" will be her first new music since she released her album Endless Summer Vacation in the spring. It also comes after Miley opened up about how she'll prioritize her music career in the foreseeable future.
After making some surprising comments about not wanting to tour anytime soon during a British Vogue interview, Miley addressed her adoring fans: "Performing for YOU has been some of the best days of my life and we will continue this journey together as we have for the last almost two decades. This has nothing to do with a lack of appreciation for the fans & everything to do with I simply don't want to get ready in a locker room. Which is the reality of life on the road."