WATCH: Drew Barrymore Rushed Off Stage As Stalker Approaches During Q&A

Drew Barrymore was rushed off the stage during an album Q&A with actress Reneé Rapp in New York on Monday (August 21st) when an apparent stalker quickly approached the front of the venue and began shouting her name in an "aggressive" tone. According to Insider, the "stalker" ran up to the stage, temporarily paused the event, and startled audience members.

Video footage shows a man running up to the stage screaming, "Drew Barrymore," to which the actress answers, "Oh my gosh... hi," in a confused tone. As the man gets closer, he reveals his name to be Chad Micheal Busto, and Rapp realizes that something is not right. She grabs Barrymore's arm and rushes her off of the stage as two security guards stop Busto from coming into contact with the actresses.