WATCH: Drew Barrymore Rushed Off Stage As Stalker Approaches During Q&A
By Logan DeLoye
August 22, 2023
Drew Barrymore was rushed off the stage during an album Q&A with actress Reneé Rapp in New York on Monday (August 21st) when an apparent stalker quickly approached the front of the venue and began shouting her name in an "aggressive" tone. According to Insider, the "stalker" ran up to the stage, temporarily paused the event, and startled audience members.
Video footage shows a man running up to the stage screaming, "Drew Barrymore," to which the actress answers, "Oh my gosh... hi," in a confused tone. As the man gets closer, he reveals his name to be Chad Micheal Busto, and Rapp realizes that something is not right. She grabs Barrymore's arm and rushes her off of the stage as two security guards stop Busto from coming into contact with the actresses.
A Drew Barrymore stalker was escorted out of her 92NY event with Reneé Rapp after rushing the stage. pic.twitter.com/8FKqaWzgU8— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 22, 2023
An unnamed individual who attended the event told Insider that Barrymore and Rapp were so calm that they thought the stalker was meant to be a part of the Q&A.
"At first I thought it was a planned guest because Drew was so warm and excited to see him. But then we saw Reneé kick into protective mode. Then he said his name and started to get more aggressive so we all realized something was off. Thankfully he did not threaten Drew or take any physical action."
The event continued as planned after Busto was escorted out of the space. Barrymore praised Rapp for her protective nature stating:
"Well, I have a new definition of your sexiness, it's that level of protectiveness. That went full 'Bodyguard.' You are my Kevin Costner." Both actresses were safely escorted out of the venue when the event concluded and left unharmed.