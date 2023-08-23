Caleb Farley Breaks Silence After Father Dies In Explosion At His Home

Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley paid tribute to his father, Robert, in posts on shared on his Instagram story following news of his death.

Robert Farley, 61, was identified as the casualty in an explosion that took place at Caleb's multi-million dollar North Carolina home early Tuesday (August 22) morning.

“Daddy, you a legend. I love you 4L,” Caleb Farley wrote along with a video of his father, followed by an additional clip and two photos. "You wasn't suppose to go out like this pop."

Caleb Farley, 24, who was placed on the Titans' active/physically unable to perform list at the start of training camp, was not at the home at the time of the explosion, a spokesperson for the team confirmed to the Tennessean on Tuesday.

“The 6,391 square foot home is a total loss,” Iredell County Emergency Management said in a news release sent to USA TODAY on Tuesday.