Caleb Farley Breaks Silence After Father Dies In Explosion At His Home
By Jason Hall
August 23, 2023
Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley paid tribute to his father, Robert, in posts on shared on his Instagram story following news of his death.
Robert Farley, 61, was identified as the casualty in an explosion that took place at Caleb's multi-million dollar North Carolina home early Tuesday (August 22) morning.
“Daddy, you a legend. I love you 4L,” Caleb Farley wrote along with a video of his father, followed by an additional clip and two photos. "You wasn't suppose to go out like this pop."
Caleb Farley, 24, who was placed on the Titans' active/physically unable to perform list at the start of training camp, was not at the home at the time of the explosion, a spokesperson for the team confirmed to the Tennessean on Tuesday.
“The 6,391 square foot home is a total loss,” Iredell County Emergency Management said in a news release sent to USA TODAY on Tuesday.
BEFORE & AFTER: A Mooresville home collapsed around midnight. We’ve been on scene all morning working to learn what caused this home to collapse and if anyone was inside. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/1Ioqhoesbl— Almiya White (@AlmiyaWhiteTV) August 22, 2023
First responders received a report of an explosion and house collapse and arrived at the scene at around midnight local time. Farley purchased the four-bedroom, four-bathroom for $2.05 million in 2022, according to property records obtained by the Tennessean.
Farley was selected by the Titans at No. 22 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. The former Virginia Tech standout appeared in nine games and made one start in 2022.