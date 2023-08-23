Hall Of Fame Wrestler Terry Funk Dead At 79

Hall of fame wrestler and hardcore legend Terry Funk has died at the age of 79, his longtime friend and mentee, fellow WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, confirmed in a post shared on his social media accounts.

"Terry Funk is gone. I just talked to Terry’s daughter, Brandee, who gave me the awful news," Foley wrote. "He was my mentor, my idol, one of the closest friends. He was the greatest wrestler I ever saw. If you get the chance, look up a Terry Funk match or a Terry Funk promo, and give thanks that this incredible man gave so much, for so long, to so many. There will never be another like him. May God bless Terry, his friends, family and all who loved him. RIP my dear friend - it was an honor to know you. #RIPTerryFunk"