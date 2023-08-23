Major cities like New York and Los Angeles may be known for being expensive places to live as well as housing people who earn bigger-than-average salaries. However, many high-income earners have chosen a smaller town, oftentimes outside of a metropolitan area, to settle down in and call home rather the big city itself.

GOBankingRates compiled a list of the richest small town in each state and ranked them from lowest to highest, from a small Vermont town with a median income of around $97,000 to a place in California with averaging nearly $250,000. Here's how the site determined its list:

"In this study, GOBankingRates analyzed U.S. Census Bureau income data in locations in every state with 500 to 15,000 households to determine the wealthiest small towns in America, and they are ranked [in the list] from lowest to highest income. Alaska is not included because of a lack of sufficient data."

According to the report, the richest small town in all of Tennessee is Forest Hills, not to be confused with the most expensive place to live in the state. This small town outside of Nashville has a population around 5,000 and a median income of $211,250.

