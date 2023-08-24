Ed Sheeran Announces New Album That Captures 'The Feeling Of Autumn'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 24, 2023
Ed Sheeran has announced a new new album just four months after releasing Subtract! On Thursday, August 24th, the singer-songwriter took to his Instagram to announce the forthcoming release of an album called Autumn Variations which will drop via his own label, Gingerbread Man Records, on September 29th. Sheeran wrote a heartfelt note to fans about the album as well. Here's what he said:
"Last autumn, I found that my friends and I were going through so many life changes. After the heat of the summer, everything either calmed, settled, fell apart, came to a head or imploded. When I went through a difficult time at the start of last year, writing songs helped me understand my feelings and come to terms with what was going on, and when I learned about my friend’s different situations, I wrote songs, some from their perspectives, some from mine, to capture how they and I viewed the world at that time. There were highs of falling in love and new friendships among lows of heartbreak, depression, loneliness and confusion."
Sheeran went on to reveal the inspiration behind the album's title. "My dad and brother told me about a composer called Elgar, who composed ‘Enigma Variations’, where each of the 14 compositions were about a different one of his friends. This is what inspired me to make this album. When I recorded Subtract with Aaron Dessner, we clicked immediately. We wrote and recorded non-stop and this album was born out of that partnership. I feel he has captured the feeling of autumn so wonderfully in his sonics and I hope everyone loves it as much as I do."
Autumn Variations drops on September 29th and is already available for preorder!