Ed Sheeran Announces New Album That Captures 'The Feeling Of Autumn'

Sheeran went on to reveal the inspiration behind the album's title. "My dad and brother told me about a composer called Elgar, who composed ‘Enigma Variations’, where each of the 14 compositions were about a different one of his friends. This is what inspired me to make this album. When I recorded Subtract with Aaron Dessner, we clicked immediately. We wrote and recorded non-stop and this album was born out of that partnership. I feel he has captured the feeling of autumn so wonderfully in his sonics and I hope everyone loves it as much as I do."

Autumn Variations drops on September 29th and is already available for preorder!