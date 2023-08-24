Julian Edelman Announces Next Career Move; Reunion With Brady, Gronk

Julian Edelman will once again be teammates with Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski during his next career venture.

The three-time Super Bowl champion will join FOX Sports' NFL coverage during the 2023 season as part of the FOX NFL Kickoff show, which leads into the long-running FOX NFL SUNDAY pregame show.

“Joining FOX Sports is a dream come true,” Edelman said in a press release. “I grew up watching the NFL on FOX on Sundays, and now being an analyst for FOX NFL Kickoff feels full circle. Twelve years in this league has given me insight and opinions that I’m eager to share alongside the talented FOX NFL cast and crew.”