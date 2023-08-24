Julian Edelman Announces Next Career Move; Reunion With Brady, Gronk
By Jason Hall
August 24, 2023
Julian Edelman will once again be teammates with Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski during his next career venture.
The three-time Super Bowl champion will join FOX Sports' NFL coverage during the 2023 season as part of the FOX NFL Kickoff show, which leads into the long-running FOX NFL SUNDAY pregame show.
“Joining FOX Sports is a dream come true,” Edelman said in a press release. “I grew up watching the NFL on FOX on Sundays, and now being an analyst for FOX NFL Kickoff feels full circle. Twelve years in this league has given me insight and opinions that I’m eager to share alongside the talented FOX NFL cast and crew.”
Welcome to the crew, Julian Edelman! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/zKwCEEQF3Q— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) August 24, 2023
Edelman, who has worked as an analyst on Inside the NFL for Paramount+ since his retirement in 2021, joins a cast that includes host Charissa Thompson, NFL insider Peter Schrager and fellow NFL legends turned analysts Charles Woodson and Michael Vick. Gronkowski initially joined FOX Sports during his first retirement in 2019 and returned after his second retirement last offseason, contributing to FOX NFL SUNDAY.
Brady is set to become FOX Sports' lead NFL analyst as part of a deal that was agreed to take place following the conclusion of his playing career, but has publicly stated that he won't start until 2024, taking the next year to spend time with his family and prepare for the job. The San Mateo native announced he's "retiring for good" this offseason as the NFL's all-time passing leader for yards and touchdowns, as well as quarterback wins, among numerous other records.