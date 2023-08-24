Priscilla Presley has revealed that there was never any bad blood between her and her granddaughter Riley Keough despite their legal battle over the late Lisa Marie Presley's estate. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Presley debunked the widespread media story that her relationship with Keough had turned bitter throughout the legal battle after the Daisy Jones & the Six star was named the sole trustee of Lisa Marie's estate.

"Riley is now the executor, which should be right, obviously, being her daughter," Presley told the outlet. "Riley and I are on good terms. We were never not on good terms. That was all publicity.” She went on to add, “This is private and this is not something to fool around with and say that we’re not agreeing. In fact, I’m having dinner with [Riley] tonight. We understand what needs to be done. I’m there for her. She knows that. She wants me there for her to help her.”

Presley's comments come after Riley shared a similar sentiment in her interview with Vanity Fair earlier this month. Keough clarified that "Things with Grandma will be happy," and added, "They've never not been happy," despite the headlines that have come out over the past year. "I’m trying to think of a way to answer it that’s not a 20-minute conversation. There was a bit of upheaval, but now everything’s going to be how it was. She’s a beautiful woman, and she was a huge part of creating my grandfather’s legacy and Graceland. It’s very important to her. He was the love of her life. Anything that would suggest otherwise in the press makes me sad because, at the end of the day, all she wants is to love and protect Graceland and the Presley family and the legacy. That’s her whole life. So it’s a big responsibility she has tried to take on. None of that stuff has really ever been a part of our relationship prior. She’s just been my grandma.”