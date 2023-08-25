PHOTOS: Deer Takes Quick Dip In California Resident's Pool

Doe, a deer, a female deer...and certainly a brave one at that!

One Golden State doe thought it would be a good idea to beat the heat by taking a dip in a Tuolumne County resident's pool on Thursday, and we don't blame her. Tuolumne County Animal Control took to social media to detail the scene, stating that while the deer was very successful at entering the pool, she was less successful at exiting on her own.

"This doe thought it would be a good idea to go for a nice swim, however forgot that deer don’t know how to climb ladders." Three photos included in the post show the deer leisurely swimming around in the pool, as an animal control employee works to safely bring her out of the water. The deer was first spotted by neighbors who promptly called animal control upon witnessing the event. Two employees, including a veterinary technician, arrived at the residence to help remove the deer from the pool.