Taylor Swift Speaks Spanish To Kick Off Eras Tour In Mexico

The international leg of the Eras Tour has officially kicked off! On Thursday, August 24th, Taylor Swift played her first show of the tour in Mexico City, Mexico. To kick things off she spoke a little bit of Spanish to welcome her Mexican crowd to one of the biggest tours ever. "It is an honor and a privilege to get to say these words to you; Ciudad de Mexico, bienvenidos al Eras Tour!” Swift said as the crowd went wild.

Last night's show kicked off a four-night run at Foro Sol with special guest Sabrina Carpenter. After wrapping up the Mexico City run, Swift will then head to Argentina and Brazil before taking another much-needed break during the holidays.