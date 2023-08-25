Taylor Swift Speaks Spanish To Kick Off Eras Tour In Mexico

By Rebekah Gonzalez

August 25, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

The international leg of the Eras Tour has officially kicked off! On Thursday, August 24th, Taylor Swift played her first show of the tour in Mexico City, Mexico. To kick things off she spoke a little bit of Spanish to welcome her Mexican crowd to one of the biggest tours ever. "It is an honor and a privilege to get to say these words to you; Ciudad de Mexico, bienvenidos al Eras Tour!” Swift said as the crowd went wild.

Last night's show kicked off a four-night run at Foro Sol with special guest Sabrina Carpenter. After wrapping up the Mexico City run, Swift will then head to Argentina and Brazil before taking another much-needed break during the holidays.

Swift will be back in the United States in 2024 for another slew of shows. Until then, check out the setlist from last night's show:

  • Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince
  • Cruel Summer
  • The Man
  • You Need to Calm Down
  • Lover
  • The Archer
  • Fearless
  • You Belong With Me
  • Love Story
  • 'tis the damn season
  • willow
  • marjorie
  • champagne problems
  • tolerate it
  • ...Ready for It?
  • Delicate
  • Don't Blame Me
  • Look What You Made Me Do
  • Enchanted
  • Long Live
  • 22
  • We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
  • I Knew You Were Trouble
  • All Too Well
  • the 1
  • betty
  • the last great american dynasty
  • august
  • illicit affairs
  • my tears ricochet
  • cardigan
  • Style
  • Blank Space
  • Shake It Off
  • Wildest Dreams
  • Bad Blood
  • I Forgot That You Existed
  • Sweet Nothing
  • Lavender Haze
  • Anti‐Hero
  • Play Video
  • Midnight Rain
  • Vigilante Shit
  • Bejeweled
  • Mastermind
  • Karma
Taylor Swift
