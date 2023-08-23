Taylor Swift Teases Re-Recorded 'Reputation' Track

Earlier this month, Swift revealed that the next album in her discography to get the re-release treatment is 1989, her beloved 2014 album. 1989 (Taylor’s Version) drops on Friday, October 27th, around a year after she shared her 10th studio album Midnights. 1989 will be Swift's fourth re-recorded album following Fearless (Taylor’s Version) (2021), Red (Taylor’s Version) (2021), and Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) (2023).

The sneak peek of the new "Look What You Made Me Do" comes shortly after Ed Sheeran responded to rumors about Reputation being the next album to get a Taylor's Version. During a recent interview, the singer-songwriter revealed if he has reunited with Swift to re-record their collaboration "End Game" from the album. “No, I haven’t. No. But 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is the next one coming out. That’s the next one,” he clarified.