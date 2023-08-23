Taylor Swift Teases Re-Recorded 'Reputation' Track

By Rebekah Gonzalez

August 23, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

The first listen of Taylor Swift's Reputation (Taylor's Version) has arrived! The re-recorded version of Swift's megahit "Look What You Made Me Do" was just unveiled in a wild teaser for the Prime Video UK series Wilderness. The first look at the thriller series, which will premiere on the streaming service on September 15, is soundtracked by the new version of Swift's beloved revenge track and also marks the first time fans have heard it or any song from the upcoming re-release.

This isn't the first time Swift has premiered a Taylor's Version song by featuring it in a Prime Video show. In June, "Back to December (Taylor's Version)" from the re-recorded Speak Now was featured in a trailer for the teen drama series The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Earlier this month, Swift revealed that the next album in her discography to get the re-release treatment is 1989, her beloved 2014 album. 1989 (Taylor’s Version) drops on Friday, October 27th, around a year after she shared her 10th studio album Midnights. 1989 will be Swift's fourth re-recorded album following Fearless (Taylor’s Version) (2021), Red (Taylor’s Version) (2021), and Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) (2023).

The sneak peek of the new "Look What You Made Me Do" comes shortly after Ed Sheeran responded to rumors about Reputation being the next album to get a Taylor's Version. During a recent interview, the singer-songwriter revealed if he has reunited with Swift to re-record their collaboration "End Game" from the album. “No, I haven’t. No. But 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is the next one coming out. That’s the next one,” he clarified.

Taylor Swift
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.