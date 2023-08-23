Taylor Swift Teases Re-Recorded 'Reputation' Track
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 23, 2023
The first listen of Taylor Swift's Reputation (Taylor's Version) has arrived! The re-recorded version of Swift's megahit "Look What You Made Me Do" was just unveiled in a wild teaser for the Prime Video UK series Wilderness. The first look at the thriller series, which will premiere on the streaming service on September 15, is soundtracked by the new version of Swift's beloved revenge track and also marks the first time fans have heard it or any song from the upcoming re-release.
This isn't the first time Swift has premiered a Taylor's Version song by featuring it in a Prime Video show. In June, "Back to December (Taylor's Version)" from the re-recorded Speak Now was featured in a trailer for the teen drama series The Summer I Turned Pretty.
Earlier this month, Swift revealed that the next album in her discography to get the re-release treatment is 1989, her beloved 2014 album. 1989 (Taylor’s Version) drops on Friday, October 27th, around a year after she shared her 10th studio album Midnights. 1989 will be Swift's fourth re-recorded album following Fearless (Taylor’s Version) (2021), Red (Taylor’s Version) (2021), and Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) (2023).
The sneak peek of the new "Look What You Made Me Do" comes shortly after Ed Sheeran responded to rumors about Reputation being the next album to get a Taylor's Version. During a recent interview, the singer-songwriter revealed if he has reunited with Swift to re-record their collaboration "End Game" from the album. “No, I haven’t. No. But 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is the next one coming out. That’s the next one,” he clarified.