Adele Stops Show To Protect Young Fan From Bullies: 'Leave Him Alone'

Adele wasn't having it when she noticed a young fan being bothered by other fans at her Las Vegas residency. During a recent performance of her Weekends with Adele show, the Grammy winner asked her band to stop playing mid-song so she could stick up for the fan.

"Can you stop a minute?" she told her band. "What is going on with that young fan over there? He's been bothered so much since I came on for standing up. What's going on with him?" she asked pointing. After some back and forth about who she was actually talking about, Adele and the audience found the right person and she laid down the law. "What are you doing? Why are you all bothering him? Can you leave him alone, please?"