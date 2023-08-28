NFL Player Suspended For Gambling Signed By Super Bowl Contender: Report

The NFL prohibits all non-players from betting on sports, while players can only place legal wagers on non-NFL games and events. The league controls its gambling policy without input from the NFL Players Association, which allowed its decision to let players bet on other sports, despite prohibiting non-players from doing so.

The Colts had previously confirmed an investigation into a then-unnamed player in a statement shared prior to Rodgers' admission.

“We are aware of the NFL’s investigation, and we will have no further comment at this time," the team said via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star.

The investigation was initially reported by Matt Rybaltowski of SportsHandle.com, citing a source who referred to the wagering activities as "pervasive" and included bets on the Colts.

In April, five NFL players were suspended for violations of the NFL's gambling policy, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Four Detroit Lions players -- wide receivers Jameson Williams, Quintez Cephus and Stanley Berryhill, cornerback C.J. Moore -- and Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney were all disciplined in relation to the violations, according to Rapoport.

In June, Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Nicholas Petit-Frere issued a statement obtained and shared by Schefeter confirming that he'd been suspended six games for violating the league's gambling policy, but denied betting on NFL games prior to the announced suspensions of Rodgers, Berry and Taylor. Petit-Frere acknowledged a report that the NFL was planning to announce "another round of sanctions regarding its gambling policies" and that he was among the "group of players receiving a six-game suspension," but specified that his wagers were on other sports.

Last year, then-Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended indefinitely for the entire 2022 NFL season for betting on games. The league confirmed "the activity took place during a five-day period in late November 2021" in which Ridley was inactive and away from the Falcons while being listed on the non-football illness list in a news release shared by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero at the time.