Selena Gomez Reveals She Had To Have Surgery After An Injury

Selena Gomez has revealed she recently injured herself and needed to have surgery. Over the weekend, fans were reveling in the success of her recently released single "Single Soon." However, it turns out Gomez had other things to think about. "Broke my hand and had surgery," the singer revealed in the comments section of a post that predicted her song would debut at the top of the charts. "I don't care about selling anything. I'm just happy to make music with my friends.

Gomez didn't reveal any more information about when exactly she broke her hand or how long she's been recovering. We hope she's doing well. Check out a screenshot of her comment below.