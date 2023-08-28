Selena Gomez Reveals She Had To Have Surgery After An Injury

By Rebekah Gonzalez

August 28, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Selena Gomez has revealed she recently injured herself and needed to have surgery. Over the weekend, fans were reveling in the success of her recently released single "Single Soon." However, it turns out Gomez had other things to think about. "Broke my hand and had surgery," the singer revealed in the comments section of a post that predicted her song would debut at the top of the charts. "I don't care about selling anything. I'm just happy to make music with my friends.

Gomez didn't reveal any more information about when exactly she broke her hand or how long she's been recovering. We hope she's doing well. Check out a screenshot of her comment below.

Last Friday, August 25th, Gomez made her long-awaited return to music with her new song "Single Soon," complete with a feel-good music video. In the video, Gomez has a fun night out with her friends and celebrates not having to worry about being in a relationship. "I'm pickin' out this dress/ Tryin' on these shoes/ 'Cause I'll be single soon/ I'll be single soon/ I know he'll be a mess/ When I break the news/ But I'll be single soon/ I'll be single soon," she sings in the chorus.

"Single Soon" marks Selena's first new music of 2023 but it seems like it might be a non-album release. While announcing the song, Selena admitted, "Since I'm not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that's perfect for the end of summer." When she does finish her third studio album, it will be the follow-up to 2021's Spanish-language EP Revelación, which earned Selena her first Grammy nomination for Best Latin Pop Album.

Selena Gomez
