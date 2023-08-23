Selena Gomez Responds To AI Version Of Herself Singing The Weeknd

AI versions of artists singing each other's songs have taken the internet by storm this year. Now, Selena Gomez is reacting to an AI version of herself singing one of The Weeknd's biggest hits. After a fan account shared an audio clip of Selena's AI-generated voice singing her former boyfriend's 2016 hit "Starboy," the Only Murders in the Building star took notice.

So what did Selena think of the AI version of her voice? "Scary," she commented on the fan account's video. Fans in the comments section were delighted to see the singer pop up. "No way she commented on a weeknd video," one fan wrote in disbelief. Another fan wrote, "Abelena is coming soon," referring to Selena's name mashed together with The Weeknd's real name, Abel Tesfaye.