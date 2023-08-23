Selena Gomez Responds To AI Version Of Herself Singing The Weeknd
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 23, 2023
AI versions of artists singing each other's songs have taken the internet by storm this year. Now, Selena Gomez is reacting to an AI version of herself singing one of The Weeknd's biggest hits. After a fan account shared an audio clip of Selena's AI-generated voice singing her former boyfriend's 2016 hit "Starboy," the Only Murders in the Building star took notice.
So what did Selena think of the AI version of her voice? "Scary," she commented on the fan account's video. Fans in the comments section were delighted to see the singer pop up. "No way she commented on a weeknd video," one fan wrote in disbelief. Another fan wrote, "Abelena is coming soon," referring to Selena's name mashed together with The Weeknd's real name, Abel Tesfaye.
Fans will no longer need to get their kicks from AI to hear new Selena music! Last week, the star announced that she would be dropping a new song this Friday, August 25th. "Y'all have been asking for new music for a while," she wrote in the announcement post. "Since I'm not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that's perfect for the end of summer."
"Single Soon" will be Selena's first solo music since her 2021 Spanish-language EP Revelación, which earned the singer her first Grammy nomination for Best Latin Pop Album. This Friday, Selena isn't the only former Disney star to release new music. Her fellow Disney alum Miley Cyrus will also be sharing a new single and they're pretty excited about it!