Shakira To Receive Video Vanguard Award At 2023 MTV VMAs

Shakira is getting a huge honor next month! On Monday, August 28th, MTV revealed that the Colombian pop star will be honored with the Video Vanguard award at the 2023 Video Music Awards on September 12th. This will also mark the first time the award has been given to a South American artist and Shakira is set to perform on the MTV stage for the first time in 17 years before accepting the honor.

"Shakira is a true global force who continues to inspire & influence the masses with her unique, musical prowess. She's a trailblazer for women around the world & one of the first artists to lead the globalization of Latin music," said Bruce Gilmer, Paramount's president of music, music talent, programming and events and Paramount+'s chief content officer for music, in a press statement. "Her massive impact across the musical landscape will be long lasting as she continues to create and entertain at the highest level."

The singer follows previous Vanguard Award recipients Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Madonna, Janet Jackson, LL Cool J, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Justin Timberlake, Missy Elliott, and David Bowie. In addition to the Video Vanguard award, Shakira is also up for a Moon Person in four different categories including artist of the year, best collaboration for "TQG" with Karol G, and best latin for both "TQG" and "Acróstico."

Shakira is a four-time VMAs winner, taking home her first award 23 years ago for International Viewer’s Choice (Latin America North). This year's VMAs are set to air live from Prudential Center on Tuesday, September 12th at 8:00 PM/PT on MTV. Check out the full list of nominees here!