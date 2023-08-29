8-Year-Old Boy Fights Off Kidnapper In Chicago

A brave 8-year-old boy fought off a kidnapper who tried to pull him into a car on Monday afternoon at an intersection in Ravenswood. According to WGN9, the Chicago Police Department arrived on scene at the intersection of Ainslie and Seeley after receiving a call from an unnamed individual. The child was walking ahead of his parent just before 2:00 p.m. when a car pulled up beside him.

The driver went up to the child and tried to pull him through the window of the car. Alderman Andre Vazquez and Alderman Matt Martin confirmed that the 8-year-old hit the driver and ran away, safely fleeing the scene. WGN9 described the driver to be a white male in his late 30s with dark brown hair, driving a "dirty" dark blue Toyota Corolla.

After failing at his attempt to kidnap the child, the driver of the car drove westbound and was able to escape before police arrived on scene. As of Tuesday, August 29th at 11:00 a.m, the suspect was not in custody. Information regarding how far the parent was walking behind the child at the time of the attempted abduction, and the child's identity has not been released as authorities continue to search for the suspect.